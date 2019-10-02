Prospector Partners Position in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) Has Increased by $396,000; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Old National Bancorp Has Increased Its Holding by $332,528

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (DCOM) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 223,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 201,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Dime Cmnty Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 42,702 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has risen 15.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 344,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 30.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold DCOM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 25.91 million shares or 1.28% more from 25.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp reported 635,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 39,125 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). D E Shaw holds 0% or 29,013 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 14,536 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Signaturefd Lc accumulated 675 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) for 10,206 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 35,800 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM). Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 44,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,771 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 605,800 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

