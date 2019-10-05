Prospector Partners Maintains Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC); Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 716.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38,175 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 4,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 122,257 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 56,415 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, up from 44,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 72,500 shares to 605,800 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,084 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

