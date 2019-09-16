Prospector Partners Lowered Keycorp New (KEY) Position; Shorts at Cheetah Mobile American Depositary Shares EA (CMCM) Lowered By 2.55%

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 10.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 72,500 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 605,800 shares with $10.75 million value, down from 678,300 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 6.99 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:CMCM) had a decrease of 2.55% in short interest. CMCM’s SI was 2.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.55% from 2.50M shares previously. With 488,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:CMCM)’s short sellers to cover CMCM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.1602 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7898. About 358,037 shares traded. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has declined 60.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCM News: 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Says Jun Lei Tendered His Resignation as Chairman and as a Member of the Board; 21/05/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE 1Q REV. $182.6M, EST. $185.3M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q Rev $182.56M; 13/03/2018 Cheetah Mobile Announces Changes to the Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE NAMES CEO FU SHENG CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – Cheetah Mobile Appoints Ning Zhang, Tianyang Zhao and Yi Ma to Its Board; 10/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s Cheetah™ & Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Awards Finalists for Best Legal Solution; 23/03/2018 – Cheetah Digital Garners Praise in The Relevancy Group’s The Relevancy Ring — ESP Buyer’s Guide 2018; 13/03/2018 – CHEETAH MOBILE CHAIRMAN JUN LEI RESIGNS; 21/05/2018 – Cheetah Mobile 1Q EPS 7c

Among 2 analysts covering Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cheetah Mobile has $5.8 highest and $2.9000 lowest target. $4.35’s average target is 14.78% above currents $3.7898 stock price. Cheetah Mobile had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s (NYSE:CMCM) -15% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CANG, OIBR.C, SE and VNET among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $517.41 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.30% above currents $18.25 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of KEY in report on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alexandria Ltd Liability Company has 216,834 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc invested in 16,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 6,678 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp owns 364,595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Asset Management holds 42,016 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.01% stake. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 2.36 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 11,242 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 204,340 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0.17% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Dana invested in 81,209 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,000 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Harborone Bancorp Inc stake by 52,300 shares to 87,300 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 160,400 shares and now owns 176,400 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.71M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.