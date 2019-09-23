Prospector Partners Lifted Noodles & Co (NDLS) Position; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Proofpoint Inc has $14700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $132.40’s average target is 3.43% above currents $128.01 stock price. Proofpoint Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. Wedbush maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. See Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Upgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $120.0000 128.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $145 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $95.0000 125.0000

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $125 New Target: $130 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Initiate

Prospector Partners Llc increased Noodles & Co (NDLS) stake by 8.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Noodles & Co (NDLS)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 609,604 shares with $4.80M value, up from 559,604 last quarter. Noodles & Co now has $261.80 million valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 112,596 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “There’s Still Time To Sell Noodles – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noodles names new chairman – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noodles chairman steps down – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Company To Launch New Financial Wellness Resources – Including InstaPay – For Team Members – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Ancora Advsrs Limited Company, a Us-based fund reported 57,340 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt holds 617,722 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 10,530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Counselors has 220,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 23,439 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 9,286 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,026 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 19,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Lc reported 48,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 56,358 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr reported 0.03% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 575,241 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) stake by 72,500 shares to 605,800 valued at $10.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 15,800 shares and now owns 94,300 shares. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proofpoint: Not Convinced – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint to Present at the Citi Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint, CrowdStrike gain on integration announcement – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint Expands Okta Partnership to Protect Users Most Targeted by Cyberattacks; Integrates People-Centric Intelligence with Okta’s Identity Cloud – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint launches new Okta Cloud integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Proofpoint, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 94,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 22,218 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 3,680 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.3% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Crosslink Capital holds 3.88% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 141,577 shares. G2 Ptnrs Management has invested 1.17% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 102,952 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Northern Tru holds 257,369 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv stated it has 600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 38,816 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 72,070 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.06% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 1,852 shares.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service well-known provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service well-known provider outage.