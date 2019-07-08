Prospector Partners Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $666,000; Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 14528.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 21,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 872,891 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 736,845 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AIG’s Government Restructuring: Looking Back 10 Years Later – The Motley Fool” on March 02, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “AIG stock rises after earnings beat – MarketWatch” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

