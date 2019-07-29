Prospector Partners Increases Stake in Oracle (ORCL); Disney (DIS) Shareholder Page Arthur B Has Increased Its Holding by $936,951

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 6.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Srb accumulated 6,362 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd owns 964 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lindsell Train Limited has invested 11.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Corp Ny reported 2.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inr Advisory Service Lc accumulated 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 114,350 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 0.77% or 63,421 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc has 2,107 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company owns 7,466 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,000 shares. Kempner Mngmt invested in 33,620 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mattel May Surprise the Market Again in Q2 – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtn Ma owns 5,997 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 37,844 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,429 shares. Bb&T invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tradition Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 3,911 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colonial Tru accumulated 100,020 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Fin Management Incorporated has 1,352 shares. 17,890 were accumulated by Princeton Port Strategies Gp. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt has 4,758 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 28,472 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 6.05 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. 14.54 million are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt has 1.99% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).