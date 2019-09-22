Prospector Partners Increased Position in Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) by $3.72 Million; Sns Financial Group Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.64 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3486.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 34,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,861 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.80 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 63,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 297,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 689,262 shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123 Million, or $1.46 Per Diluted Common Share; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO

