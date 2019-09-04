Prospector Partners Increased Its Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Discover Financial Services (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 269 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 316 cut down and sold stakes in Discover Financial Services. The funds in our database now have: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Discover Financial Services in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 138.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 111,034 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 191,034 shares with $27.41M value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $189.95. About 118,502 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Western New Eng Bancorp Inc stake by 48,100 shares to 231,269 valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) stake by 425 shares and now owns 5,633 shares. Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -7.61% below currents $189.95 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 1,399 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt owns 15,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt invested in 2,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Financial Gru invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Stifel Financial Corp owns 10,770 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 255,131 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.01% or 220 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 3,295 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 26,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 5.28 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Whittier Co Of Nevada holds 0% or 114 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 747,985 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.