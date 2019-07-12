Prospector Partners Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Cut by $688,000; Wedge Capital Management L LP Holding in Qep Resources (QEP) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 84,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 1.53M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 GAS PRODUCTION 135.0 BCF – 145.0 BCF

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 967,216 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 26,890 shares to 75,321 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 18,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.66M for 25.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into QEP Resources Inc (QEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone (BX), Whiting (WLL), Callon (CPE) Said to Consider Bids to QEP Resources (QEP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 0% or 27,238 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 493,381 shares. Aristotle Boston holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 294,589 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0% or 386,786 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 114,547 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc invested in 182,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 600,444 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Nomura Hldg Inc has 0.09% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.43 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH also sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 4 MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 50,000 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares to 678,300 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Falls on Q3 Meet – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “More Than One-Third of Business Owners Not Prepared to Manage Legalized Marijuana in the Workplace – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.