Prospector Partners Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Rose, Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lifted Its Position

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 295,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 322,918 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,941 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 61,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 116,800 shares to 559,604 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Management reported 57,172 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.55% or 409,014 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,384 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 246,976 shares. Overbrook Corp has invested 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security National reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Corp holds 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 303,004 shares. Sigma Planning holds 82,029 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 205,908 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca holds 3.44% or 136,451 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,064 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 97,612 shares. Madrona Services Lc has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 10,539 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 3,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corp has 483,832 shares. Raymond James reported 155,690 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Com has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lsv Asset reported 390,085 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 53,117 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.01% or 14,356 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management has invested 1.72% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 23,390 were accumulated by Caxton Associate L P. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Monarch Prtn Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 476,287 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 1,800 shares. Cibc Markets Inc reported 0% stake.