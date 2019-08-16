Prospector Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Powell Inds (POWL) by $342,758; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Powell Inds Inc (POWL) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 13,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.85% . The institutional investor held 123,383 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 110,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Powell Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 34,700 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 21/03/2018 – Powell Fed Talks Tariff Worries Without Tallying Likely Fallout; 25/05/2018 – Banking regulation has gotten stricter and more transparent in the days since the financial crisis, though more adjustments are likely ahead, Federal Chair Jerome Powell said; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – POWELL: DON’T SEE ANY IMPLICAITONS YET FOR THE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – FED’S POWELL SAYS TODAY’S DECISION TO RAISE RATES ANOTHER STEP IN GRADUAL PROCESS; 06/04/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Fed’s Powell sees more gradual rate hikes; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: MONITORING FINANCIAL STABILITY ISSUES VERY CAREFULLY; 06/04/2018 – POWELL: U.S. FEDERAL BUDGET IS NOT ON SUSTAINABLE PATH; 06/04/2018 – Dow extends drop to more than 2% after Powell speech

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 18,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 64,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 27,319 shares to 44,949 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares to 39,254 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,150 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).