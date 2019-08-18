Prospector Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Mercury Genl New (MCY) by $1.10 Million; As Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Boosted Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (PHT) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 45,184 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,936 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 91,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 52,538 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 231,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58 million, up from 209,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 156,255 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $25,430 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Glob Invsts has invested 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Financial Service stated it has 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Moreover, Barnett & Inc has 0.05% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 1,861 shares. 51,813 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Price T Rowe Md holds 30,210 shares. Laurion Management Lp holds 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 28,836 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) or 5,831 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 204,728 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Vaughan Nelson Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 878,400 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,944 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 199 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 30,198 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,400 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,401 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

