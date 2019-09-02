Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake By $1.98 Million; Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Shorts Raised By 16.72%

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 18,200 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 84,900 shares with $9.29 million value, down from 103,100 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $83.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.61 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) had an increase of 16.72% in short interest. VYGR’s SI was 2.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.72% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 442,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s short sellers to cover VYGR’s short positions. The SI to Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s float is 11.19%. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 278,253 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 21/05/2018 – PLDT Inc: PLDT, Voyager Innovations begin nationwide roll out of e-commerce on-boarding program for SMEs – May 21, 2018; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Chief Financial Officer Jane Henderson to Leave; 15/05/2018 – MRI lnterventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Development; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC – JANE HENDERSON, CFO, HAS ADVISED COMPANY OF HER INTENT TO PURSUE OTHER CAREER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MRI Interventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Developm; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 30/03/2018 – VESTAS – TERRA-GEN PLACED ORDER FOR 159 MW OF V117-3.45 MW TURBINES FOR THE VOYAGER Il WIND PROJECT IN CALIFORNIA

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $660.01 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L stake by 11,500 shares to 123,400 valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) stake by 116,800 shares and now owns 559,604 shares. Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) was raised too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 5.29% above currents $112.2 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LOW in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”.

