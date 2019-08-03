Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $494,840; Market Value Declined; Sunopta (STKL) Position Held by Engaged Capital Llc

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.15% . The hedge fund held 8.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 6.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.74. About 178,671 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 65.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.24% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,941 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 61,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.02 million activity. $10,354 worth of stock was bought by Duchscher Robert on Tuesday, March 5. The insider Buick Mike bought $80,217. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Ennen Joseph bought $199,000. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $267,750 was made by Hollis Richard Dean on Thursday, February 28. $24,752 worth of stock was bought by Barnett Jill on Thursday, February 28. 6,000 shares were bought by Briffett Derek, worth $19,402.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

