Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Brown & Brown (BRO) Holding by $4.26 Million; Stock Rose; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Raised Its Holding in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $367,220 as Shares Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 153.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 854 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,411 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $524. About 389,132 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 147,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 850,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10 million, down from 997,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 780,315 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $105.24 million for 23.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Inc accumulated 57,228 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.06% or 102,600 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 212,262 shares. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 231,372 were accumulated by Stifel Fin. 96,888 are held by Sei. Earnest Prtnrs holds 26 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 7,519 were reported by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Federated Pa invested in 1.84 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.5% or 1.83 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 17,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 22,218 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Ruggie Capital Gp owns 2,218 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Legal General Group Plc invested in 0.12% or 502,957 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 30,573 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 12,097 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 501 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 748 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 0.02% stake. North Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,265 shares. Cim Lc has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 793 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has 741 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 85,066 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 502 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 872 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,243 shares.

