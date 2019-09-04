Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Primerica (PRI) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering First American Financial (FAF)

Among 2 analysts covering First American (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 18.68% above currents $58.98 stock price. First American had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. See First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Positive New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $67 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Primerica Inc (PRI) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 4,400 shares as Primerica Inc (PRI)’s stock declined 4.99%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 102,990 shares with $12.58 million value, down from 107,390 last quarter. Primerica Inc now has $4.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 60,502 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 22% Return On Equity, Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Primerica Inc (PRI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability owns 143,581 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 155 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,913 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 39,571 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 3,839 shares. Phocas Fin Corp holds 0.99% or 80,797 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management holds 0.34% or 218,503 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 4.95M shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 4,578 shares. 14,484 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Communication invested in 11,251 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,336 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 60 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) stake by 16,800 shares to 34,050 valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 110,100 shares. Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) was raised too.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63 million for 13.69 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 6,259 shares. 2.36 million are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.05% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 22,600 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc owns 45,102 shares. Pnc Grp accumulated 18,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 21,844 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Investment Lp invested in 101,876 shares or 0.58% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 20,458 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 130,212 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 12.42 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.

More notable recent First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First American Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:FAF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fire & Flower Increases Alberta Retail Footprint, Acquires 8 Retail Store Locations – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 164,692 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model