Prospector Partners Has Lifted Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stake By $15.88 Million; PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES (PTOAF) Shorts Decreased By 34.07%

PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTOAF) had a decrease of 34.07% in short interest. PTOAF’s SI was 32,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 34.07% from 49,900 shares previously. With 4,000 avg volume, 8 days are for PIERIDAE ENERGY LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTOAF)’s short sellers to cover PTOAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.575 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 138.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 111,034 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 16.11%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 191,034 shares with $27.41M value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $186.3. About 49,014 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Another recent and important Pieridae Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PTOAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ConocoPhillips’ And Iron Bridge’s Montney Deals Make This Montney Play A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018.

Pieridae Energy Limited operates as an energy infrastructure development firm that focuses on liquefied natural gas facilities. The company has market cap of $48.51 million. The firm is developing the Goldboro project that consists of an LNG processing facility, storage tanks, and marine works situated in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target markets include Europe, South America, and Asia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RNR shares while 82 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 54,943 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors owns 565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Oakbrook Ltd invested in 4,450 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Middleton & Co Ma accumulated 1.51% or 65,599 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Legal And General Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 281,124 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 21,442 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group reported 7,128 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Among 5 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings has $19300 highest and $130 lowest target. $175.50’s average target is -5.80% below currents $186.3 stock price. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank.