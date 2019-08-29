Prospector Partners Has Lifted Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position By $540,600; Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Shorts Raised By 10.48%

Prospector Partners Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 29.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 10,200 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 44,300 shares with $2.36M value, up from 34,100 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $14.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 425,694 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) had an increase of 10.48% in short interest. CLUB’s SI was 1.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.48% from 1.59M shares previously. With 213,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s short sellers to cover CLUB’s short positions. The SI to Town Sports International Holdings Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 228,549 shares traded or 21.13% up from the average. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has declined 85.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLUB News: 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q Rev $107.1M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Sports Clubs Announces Partnership with KIND Healthy Snacks in Support of Nurses; 21/03/2018 S&P PLACED TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 21/03/2018 – S&P: Town Sports International Watch Reflects Improved Operating Performance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Town Sports International To ‘B-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Town Sports International 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REV $107.1 MLN VS $99.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Town Sports International Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLUB)

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Robecosam Ag reported 3.77% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Pub Sector Pension Board owns 22,800 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 291 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 18,686 shares. Markel accumulated 252,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 71,900 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 8,415 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,142 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 75,624 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has 8.91M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 422 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Prospector Partners Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 27,370 shares to 3,200 valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 45,900 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $54.82 million. The firm offers special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodates cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, functional training zones, and babysitting services; and fee programs services, which comprise personal training, small group training, childrenÂ’s programs, and summer camps for kids.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.96% more from 19.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 55,996 shares. Axa stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 146,492 shares. Hg Vora Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8.50 million shares or 2.98% of the stock. American Century Companies Inc owns 124,114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 29,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Investment Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 180,913 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Vanguard Gru holds 790,571 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 10,406 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Moreover, Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) for 97,609 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB).