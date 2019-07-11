Prospector Partners Has Lifted Its Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) as Stock Declined; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Altria Group (MO) Stake by $4.89 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 141.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 170,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,375 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 521,719 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 2.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 28/03/2018 – Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 90,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.99M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 2.82M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 382,800 shares to 490,500 shares, valued at $46.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 389,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,600 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 600,504 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fil Limited reported 130 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.61% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 87,249 shares or 3.47% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridges Investment owns 190,047 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Limited has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,079 shares. Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Scotia holds 0.04% or 47,375 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 147,000 shares to 850,700 shares, valued at $25.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,990 shares, and cut its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (NYSE:TR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 42,800 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 412 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Cubic Asset Mgmt reported 42,495 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 41,375 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). State Street invested in 0% or 2.86 million shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Glenmede Na owns 19,920 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 21,284 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,421 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.54% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 398,185 shares.

