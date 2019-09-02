Prospector Partners Has Lifted By $2.83 Million Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 16 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 11 decreased and sold stakes in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 38.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 188,700 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 678,300 shares with $10.68 million value, up from 489,600 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $16.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.86M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 12.47% above currents $16.6 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 11,444 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 43,939 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 2.06% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 503,550 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 14,865 shares. Scout Investments holds 0.73% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.26 million shares. Fiduciary Trust Comm has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Weiss Multi holds 220,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 758,339 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 40,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 14,100 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 24,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Group owns 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.13M shares.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,610 shares to 39,254 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 142,000 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) was reduced too.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $163.15 million. The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of United States.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 28,532 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 297,372 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 48,027 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 376,904 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 189,575 shares.