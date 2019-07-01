Prospector Partners Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $1.98 Million as Shares Rose; Magic Software Enterprises LTD Ord (MGIC) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Position by $601,720 as Market Value Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, down from 103,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.97. About 2.00 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord (MGIC) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 75,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 132,173 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 207,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 10,410 shares traded. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 10.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/05/2018 – Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc has 586,127 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 2,550 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 194,103 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Inc reported 16,910 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 8,225 shares. Wills accumulated 2,506 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi reported 300 shares. 40,965 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Management. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Ca owns 2,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Inc has invested 3.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Beaumont Ltd Co has 1.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 34,284 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 372,773 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs reported 3,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 66,887 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,200 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

