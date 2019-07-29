Prospector Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $6.87 Million; Noesis Capital Mangement Decreased Its Holding in Baxter International (BAX) as Share Price Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,401 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 316,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.14M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,958 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13B, down from 100,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 1.03M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 2.31M shares. Rampart Invest Lc accumulated 23,206 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bellecapital Interest Limited invested in 0.19% or 5,999 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 197,866 shares. 94,375 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Perkins Coie Co invested in 0.83% or 35,964 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 17.46M shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 3,820 shares. Guardian reported 24,350 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 0.07% stake. Park National Oh invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,357 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 821 shares to 12,839 shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Hldgs (MFL).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.54M for 25.55 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tcw reported 0.1% stake. 8,034 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Norinchukin Comml Bank The reported 90,469 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amer Century invested 0.08% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hanson Doremus Investment Management stated it has 12,910 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 215 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.29 million shares. 4,079 are owned by Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1.22M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Citizens Savings Bank &, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,756 shares. 60 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,177 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.80 million activity. 37,274 shares were sold by Mason Jeanne K, worth $2.68M on Thursday, January 31.

