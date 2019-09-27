Prospector Partners Has Boosted Its Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position by $4.43 Million; Mantech Intl (MANT) Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 53,400 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 54,185 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 02/05/2018 – ManTech 1Q Rev $473.2M; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 127,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.37 million, up from 92,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 104,787 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru Co stated it has 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

