Prospector Partners Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $675,800; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Shares Rose, Holder Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $878,952

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64 million, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.02. About 7.06M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/04/2018 – ALTURA MINING APPOINTS CITI AS CORPORATE ADVISER; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 16,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 29,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 46,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 167,376 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $522.69M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,339 shares to 16,202 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Inv Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 307,953 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ajo Lp accumulated 236,437 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 500 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 43,515 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 114,817 shares. Art Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 27,850 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 9,528 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 24 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 2,070 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 283,238 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0.32% or 3.76M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co holds 0% or 960 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP owns 333,334 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 6.32% or 26.79M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ajo LP reported 4.14 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Oh reported 8,423 shares. Savings Bank Of The West has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 26,654 are held by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corporation. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership owns 741,309 shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Miracle Mile Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 173,518 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.59% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gmt Cap Corporation has 1.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 781,335 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 0.43% or 17.31 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 13,802 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 68,761 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,851 shares.

