Prospector Partners Has Boosted By $540,600 Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stake; Ensync (ESNC) Shorts Decreased By 38.94%

Prospector Partners Llc increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 29.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 10,200 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.21%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 44,300 shares with $2.36M value, up from 34,100 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $16.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.2. About 626,466 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 20/03/2018 – Gil Sharon-Maxim Group Stockbroker-Discloses Customer Disputes-Cleveland, OH; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS

Ensync Inc (OTCMKTS:ESNC) had a decrease of 38.94% in short interest. ESNC’s SI was 1.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 38.94% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 3.49M avg volume, 0 days are for Ensync Inc (OTCMKTS:ESNC)’s short sellers to cover ESNC’s short positions. The SI to Ensync Inc’s float is 2.71%. The stock increased 28.89% or $0.0013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0058. About 66,804 shares traded. EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) has declined 98.17% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 102.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNC News: 18/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Hawai’i Pacific University Power Purchase Agreement for Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Project; 03/04/2018 – ENSYNC INC – SALE OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NUUANU TERRACE TO AN UNDISCLOSED INVESTOR; 07/03/2018 – EnSync: Expansion to More Than Double Solar Capacity at Iconic Aloha Tower Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Hawai’i Pacific University Power Purchase Agreement for Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Proje; 18/04/2018 – ENSYNC – SALE OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH HAWAI’l PACIFIC UNIVERSITY TO AN UNDISCLOSED INVESTOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnSync Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESNC); 03/04/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Sale of Solar Power Purchase Agreement for Honolulu Apartment Building; 07/03/2018 EnSync Energy and Hawai’i Pacific University Announce Plans to Build Downtown Honolulu’s Largest Solar Installation; 09/05/2018 – EnSync Energy Announces Solar Plus Storage Project with True Peer-to-Peer Network at Hawaii Affordable Housing Project; 18/04/2018 – ENSYNC ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF HAWAI’l PACIFIC UNIVERSITY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR DOWNTOWN HONOLULU’S LARGEST SOLAR PROJECT

Another recent and important EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ZBB Energy Corporation: A Deeply Oversold Renewable Energy Stock With 125% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2014.

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, licenses, and sells energy management systems solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $394,910. The companyÂ’s products include Matrix energy Management System, an energy control system for commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant building markets; Agile Hybrid Storage System, an energy storage system that delivers power and energy for behind the meter applications in commercial, industrial, multi-tenant, and resort buildings; and Ensync utility scale energy storage system to enhance power quality and smooth output from intermittent generating assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides energy storage products comprising ZnBr flow, lithium ion, and aqueous batteries; and develops and commercializes energy management systems for off-grid applications, as well as applications and Internet of energy platforms that link distributed energy resources with the grid network.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Lc invested in 20 shares. Riverhead Management Lc has 8,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Account Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 61,030 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,135 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 1.23 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Duncker Streett And accumulated 700 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 10,883 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). D E Shaw Incorporated holds 254,549 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,690 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 128,344 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 116,589 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 113,447 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,610 shares to 39,254 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 18,200 shares and now owns 84,900 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. BRONSON JOSEPH R sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Friday, February 1. BERGMAN JAMES R sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297. 5,000 shares were sold by DOLUCA TUNC, worth $272,750. Wright Mary Ann also sold $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares.