Prospector Partners Decreased Its Stake in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $393,125; Whittier Trust Co Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) Holding by $369,993; Market Valuation Rose

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 5,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.01. About 27,845 shares traded or 51.31% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Income (ADP) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, down from 43,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Income for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.25. About 4.68M shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares to 678,300 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 111,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1 shares. Starr Int Company reported 1.14% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2,994 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Oppenheimer And has 225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Wi has invested 0.72% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 3 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 41,209 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% or 2,708 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Limited Liability reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dean Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.95% or 1,252 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Davis R M stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0.27% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2.85 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 30 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Co has 4.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested in 24,922 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ifrah Serv Incorporated owns 1,511 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Coastline owns 1.18% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 49,590 shares. Fdx invested in 0.19% or 28,587 shares. Somerset accumulated 1.51% or 18,032 shares. Joel Isaacson & Communication Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Counsel Inc accumulated 0.04% or 8,031 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.71% or 6.86 million shares. White Pine Inv has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bluestein R H And owns 1,825 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72M for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.