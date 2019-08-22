Prospector Partners Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $4.59 Million; United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lifted Position

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, down from 198,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 4.41M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, a Brazil-based fund reported 6,512 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 27,377 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Lc holds 165,000 shares. Advisors Asset owns 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 81,215 shares. 20,195 were accumulated by Coastline Trust Comm. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 4,043 are owned by Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 7,614 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,337 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Co reported 2,323 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Howe Rusling owns 57,798 shares. Natl Pension has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hollencrest Management has 1,016 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,127 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt holds 4.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 160,691 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 71,082 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 273,136 shares. D E Shaw And Co invested in 0.58% or 3.78M shares. Exchange Mgmt Inc owns 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,238 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6.87% stake. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 1.61% or 46,864 shares. Asset Mgmt Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 3,266 shares. Milestone Gp accumulated 12,471 shares or 0.2% of the stock. American Intll Gru Inc owns 3.28M shares. Brown Advisory invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 156,130 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp accumulated 2.83 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,400 shares to 21,240 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).