Prospector Partners Decreased General Dynamics (GD) Stake by $4.63 Million as Share Price Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Cut Its Holding by $3.49 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 19,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 74,793 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, down from 93,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 27,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 30,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45 million shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream lnteriors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer High Income Tr Pht (NYSE:PHT) by 45,184 shares to 136,936 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd Aft (AFT) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportu (VTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 are owned by New Vernon Investment Management. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd stated it has 1.74M shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mai Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 75,188 shares. Hendley invested in 3,040 shares. First City Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.13% or 8,648 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co holds 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 264 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 1.23 million shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has invested 0.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 38,889 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barnett And Company invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Richard Bernstein Llc accumulated 28,656 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.47 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

