Prospector Partners Cut By $2.13 Million Its Mercury Genl New (MCY) Holding; Arqule (ARQL) Sellers Increased By 21.73% Their Shorts

Prospector Partners Llc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) stake by 14.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,400 shares as Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY)’s stock rose 3.43%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 196,900 shares with $12.31M value, down from 231,300 last quarter. Mercury Genl Corp New now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 99,119 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

More notable recent Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) 4.1% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury General Corporation (MCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A Return On Equity Of 10%, Has Mercury General Corporation’s (NYSE:MCY) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MCY’s profit will be $49.82M for 15.39 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc increased Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 6,600 shares to 52,400 valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2. It also upped Harborone Bancorp Inc stake by 52,300 shares and now owns 87,300 shares. Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was raised too.

