Prospector Partners Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Position; Carmignac Gestion Lowered Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake By $1.23 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 72,072 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 283,482 shares with $4.96 million value, down from 355,554 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 914,210 shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 21/03/2018 SM Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 26/03/2018 – SM Energy Announces Closing Of Powder River Basin Asset Sale And Provides Additional Updates; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy

Prospector Partners Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prospector Partners Llc acquired 17,000 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Prospector Partners Llc holds 100,300 shares with $5.39M value, up from 83,300 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $180.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 1.65 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.30% above currents $54 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb reported 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.7% or 186,148 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 813 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com holds 140 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,729 shares. Provise Limited Liability reported 29,477 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has 366,104 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp accumulated 20,665 shares. 22,354 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). American Century holds 0.23% or 4.28M shares. Conning Inc accumulated 60,696 shares. Crystal Rock owns 4.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 116,075 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 212,490 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% or 66,171 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,254 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) stake by 425 shares to 5,633 valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,560 shares and now owns 57,941 shares. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) was reduced too.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $900 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 47.43% above currents $9.72 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was reinitiated by Stephens on Tuesday, June 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital LP has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Point72 Asset Management Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 452,749 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 71,572 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0% or 59,685 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Lc has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Quantbot LP stated it has 3,673 shares. 4.39 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 22,338 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Llc owns 66,000 shares. Sei Investments Co invested in 16,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance holds 0.01% or 457,970 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 14,808 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,971 shares.

Carmignac Gestion increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 194,468 shares to 1.23M valued at $192.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 467,869 shares and now owns 639,195 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.