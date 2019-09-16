Prospector Partners Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.93 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Concho Res (CXO) Shares Declined, Leucadia National Has Cut Holding by $4.54 Million

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 65.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 124,700 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 75,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 7.60M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 44,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 49,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 1.78 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – Concho Resources says well efficiencies continue to improve; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : DIR ADVISORS CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM RATING

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8,400 shares to 101,400 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,650 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. Helms Susan J had bought 700 shares worth $49,084. Shares for $492,240 were bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S. 1,500 shares were bought by Schroer Brenda R, worth $104,500 on Thursday, August 15. $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7.

