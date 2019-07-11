Prospector Partners Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Baxter Bros Lowered Its Position by $594,264 as Shares Rose

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 888,745 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,819 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 111,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.9. About 6.84 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP NET CREDIT LOSSES $1.87 BLN VS $1.71 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LUNA: AMLO MOST LIKELY WILL WIN MEXICO ELECTION; 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 425 shares to 5,633 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,900 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust invested in 182,214 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc reported 170,976 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Ny reported 5,206 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 39,805 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 84,439 shares. Cidel Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fir Tree LP invested in 11.54% or 2.17M shares. 12,023 are owned by Avalon Advsr Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sumitomo Life Company has 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 73,785 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 77,148 were reported by S&Co Inc. Advisor Prns Ltd Co holds 72,642 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $554.31 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 73,502 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 22,422 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.06% or 12,012 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0.07% or 958,648 shares. Brookstone Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,173 shares. Numerixs Tech holds 58,504 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 90 shares. Moreover, Liberty Cap Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,988 shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 46,405 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). South State accumulated 0.88% or 128,576 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.08% or 89,657 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 39,149 were accumulated by World Asset Management Inc.