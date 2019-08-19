Prospector Partners Boosted Holding in Safety Ins Group (SAFT) by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Stake as Stock Were Volatile

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.675. About 10,259 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 97.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 17,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 2,280 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPR – $.0275 May Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Mlp Income by 282,992 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM) by 28,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein National Muni (AFB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 626,509 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 49,088 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 117,080 shares. 3.61M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Rivernorth Mgmt Llc holds 2.45% or 7.77M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 214,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co owns 18,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Qci Asset Ny has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 604,560 shares. Mariner Invest Grp Limited Liability Company holds 149,715 shares.

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Circleâ€™s USDC Stablecoin Begins Trading – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Safety Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Arbella begins offering an unusual type of insurance â€” cyberbullying – Boston Business Journal” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.