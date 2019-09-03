Prospect Capital (PSEC)’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER John Barry Bought 139,761 Shares; China Metro-rural Holdings LTD (CNA)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Sentiment for China Metro-rural Holdings LTD (CNA)

China Metro-rural Holdings LTD (CNA) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 86 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 72 sold and decreased holdings in China Metro-rural Holdings LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 268.58 million shares, down from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding China Metro-rural Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 51 Increased: 54 New Position: 32.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.02M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 67,641 shares. 429,612 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 64,620 were reported by Eagle Glob Advisors. Da Davidson stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 19,735 are held by Stephens Ar. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 126,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 3,831 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co accumulated 29,939 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 273,560 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. Barry John F bought 233,482 shares worth $1.47 million.

As announced in the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission, a legal document for the transaction of 139,761 shares of Prospect Capital Corp by John Barry was filled. John Barry serves as a CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the Pinksheet-listed company. The public report was filled on September 3, 2019. These insider shares were bought at average $6.4 for every share, and are valued at $894,414 U.S. Dollars. John Barry at the moment has ownership of 10.91% of the company’s total market cap with ownership of 39.64 million shares.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.52 billion. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core divisions. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Analysts await CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.98 EPS, down 16.24% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNA’s profit will be $261.91M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CNA Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp holds 88.66% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation for 242.65 million shares. Bislett Management Llc owns 182,800 shares or 4.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.09% invested in the company for 39,371 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 3.45% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 364,900 shares.