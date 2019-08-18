Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Wesco International (WCC) Shorts Down By 10.88%

Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) had a decrease of 10.88% in short interest. WCC’s SI was 2.88M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.88% from 3.23M shares previously. With 584,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC)’s short sellers to cover WCC’s short positions. The SI to Wesco International Inc’s float is 6.4%. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 406,447 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.53 translates into 0.92% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 8.66 P/E ratio. It also distributes wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Savings Bank has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 85,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 22,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 2,445 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.7% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 220,273 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 95,051 shares. 36,546 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Edgepoint Inv Inc reported 1.08 million shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 11,219 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mackay Shields accumulated 43,316 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 7,970 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 18,092 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity. 1,874 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares with value of $99,987 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com accumulated 29,993 shares. Winch Advisory Serv holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 525 shares. 41,239 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eagle Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% or 64,620 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 28,150 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Davenport & Ltd Liability Com reported 148,055 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,940 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tiedemann Limited Company has 11,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

