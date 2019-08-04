Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Veritable LP Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Veritable Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 4,652 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Veritable Lp holds 364,813 shares with $43.03M value, up from 360,161 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.54 translates into 0.92% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 915,060 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.86 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 233,482 shares valued at $1.47M was made by Barry John F on Friday, June 14.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15200 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was made by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.