Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Shorts at Workhorse Group (WKHS) Raised By 14.94%

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.60 translates into 0.91% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50 million shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) had an increase of 14.94% in short interest. WKHS’s SI was 4.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.94% from 3.81M shares previously. With 4.48M avg volume, 1 days are for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s short sellers to cover WKHS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 2.01 million shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has risen 247.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 247.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 21/05/2018 – Workhorse Group Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 20/04/2018 – DJ Workhorse Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WKHS); 21/03/2018 – Nation’s First Electric Delivery Van, Developed by Workhorse, Coming to San Francisco; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 30/04/2018 – Workhorse Group Closes Private Placement; 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and manufactures battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company has market cap of $270.70 million. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops cloud and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

More notable recent Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workhorse rallies on trader chatter – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workhorse Group and XPEL among consumer gainers; Tata Motors and Lifeway Foods in losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workhorse Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pence Boosts Hopes In Lordstown, Workhorse Stock With Comments On Idled GM Plant – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group’s Pump And Trump Part II: The Mike Pence Edition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity. $2.61M worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) was bought by Barry John F on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 12,000 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 124,203 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 64,620 shares. Moreover, Virtu Financial Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0% stake. Lpl Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blackrock owns 1.45M shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 66,592 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.61M shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 800 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 44,929 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Regal Invest Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 28,150 shares. Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Financial holds 32,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.