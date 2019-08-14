Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Shorts at AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (ADPXY) Lowered By 9.09%

AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ADPXY) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. ADPXY’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for AUDIO PIXELS HOLDINGS LTD SPONSORED ADR (OTCMKTS:ADPXY)’s short sellers to cover ADPXY’s short positions. It closed at $11.62 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.53 translates into 0.92% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 900,077 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Audio Pixels Limited, develops digital speakers in Australia and Israel. The company has market cap of $340.40 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,981 shares. Grp One Trading L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 160,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability owns 64,620 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 21,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.4% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 842,248 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% or 70,615 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 1 shares. Highlander Mgmt reported 24,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 3,831 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested 0.14% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hightower Advsr Ltd invested in 10,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 514,793 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

