Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.70 translates into 0.90% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 1.04M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 37.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 1.50M shares with $176.86 million value, down from 2.39M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 107,358 shares valued at $680,575 was made by Barry John F on Wednesday, June 5.

