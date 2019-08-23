Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.68 translates into 0.90% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.20M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 49 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 34 decreased and sold positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 145.53 million shares, up from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 29 New Position: 20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $317.67 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 654,173 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 29/05/2018 – TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) Approved by FDA, Available for Order at Biologics, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS – PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER WOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION OF FOSTAMATINIB IF IN AN EX-U.S. TERRITORY; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Topline Data from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of Fostamatinib in lgA Nephropathy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIGL); 12/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO’S WEBSITE HAS BEEN CORRECTED; 20/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT IT HAD ABOUT $94.3 MLN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Topline Data from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of Fostamatinib in IgA Nephropathy; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RIGEL PLANS TO SEEK A PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER TO COLLABORATE IN CONDUCT OF FOLLOW-ON CLINICAL STUDIES IN IGAN

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab owns 2.26 million shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nea Management Company Llc has 0.43% invested in the company for 3.24 million shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 0.42% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity. Shares for $2.61M were bought by Barry John F on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Foundation Advisors owns 30,947 shares. Oppenheimer & Company owns 29,993 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co holds 33,642 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,940 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,939 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blair William Co Il has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 64,620 are held by Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,750 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,022 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Da Davidson & Co has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

