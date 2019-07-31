Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Quixant (LON:QXT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quixant has GBX 425 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 412.50’s average target is 43.73% above currents GBX 287 stock price. Quixant had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, March 27. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by FinnCap. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, March 25. See Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) latest ratings:

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 190.67 million GBP. The firm designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.

The stock increased 2.87% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 287. About 32,915 shares traded. Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Should You Be Adding Quixant (LON:QXT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 11.1 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. Shares for $638,880 were bought by Barry John F on Monday, February 11.