Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; First Washington Boosted Its Otter Tail (OTTR) Position

First Washington Corp increased Otter Tail Corp (OTTR) stake by 389.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Washington Corp acquired 8,563 shares as Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)'s stock rose 5.77%. The First Washington Corp holds 10,762 shares with $536,000 value, up from 2,199 last quarter. Otter Tail Corp now has $2.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.67. About 142,608 shares traded or 68.62% up from the average. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) has risen 12.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp's current price of $6.51 translates into 0.92% yield. Prospect Capital Corp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.71M shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 107,358 shares valued at $680,575 was bought by Barry John F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.

First Washington Corp decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 11,341 shares to 13,085 valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vericel Corp stake by 19,542 shares and now owns 488,133 shares. Twilio Inc was reduced too.