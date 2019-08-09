Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019; 4 Analysts Covering eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Among 4 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $102.40’s average target is -7.18% below currents $110.32 stock price. Ehealth had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 22. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EHTH in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $100.0000 120.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse

19/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald New Target: $87.0000 100.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $73 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.60 translates into 0.91% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 1.21 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Barry John F bought $874,486 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Webster Financial Bank N A holds 4,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 131,472 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 3,831 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 381,192 were accumulated by Guggenheim Lc. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,000 shares. Asset has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 72,540 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 280,087 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs holds 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 12,900 shares. Blackrock holds 1.45M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. On Wednesday, February 27 the insider Yung Derek N. bought $110,720.

The stock increased 2.99% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $110.32. About 323,726 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,106 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 246,779 are owned by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Point72 Asset L P accumulated 0.05% or 165,002 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 183,519 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 19,815 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 5,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 531,142 were reported by Par Incorporated. Redmile Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 1.22M shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co has 17,467 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 31,931 shares. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 92,628 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 41,134 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Next Century Growth Investors Limited Company reported 296,266 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 389.82 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.