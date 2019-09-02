Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Oct 24, 2019; MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medical Transcription Billing has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.75’s average target is 51.01% above currents $4.47 stock price. Medical Transcription Billing had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) earned “Buy” rating by Dougherty on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 21. See MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiate

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 24, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.37 translates into 0.94% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.72 million shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan)

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. 63,496 shares were bought by Barry John F, worth $399,631 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 714,889 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 11,408 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 5.70 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 18,954 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 12,200 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% or 461,327 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 28,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Inc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 72,540 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability has 6,000 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Company holds 280,087 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 14,169 shares traded. MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTBC News: 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING SAYS ON MAY 4, EXECUTED APA TO BUY ASSETS OF ORION HEALTHCORP, 13 OF ITS AFFILIATES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 04/04/2018 – MTBC Announces $10.5 M Public Offering of Non-Convertible Preferred Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medical Transcription Billing Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTBC); 07/05/2018 – MTBC In an Agreement to Acquire Substantially All Assets of Orion Healthcorp; 02/04/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Practice Fusion Joins MTBC; 20/04/2018 – Mansoor Pediatrics Finds EHR and Billing Success Using MTBC Customization; 07/05/2018 – MTBC Signs Acquisition Agreement that could Increase Revenues by at least 50%; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – PURCHASE PRICE, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO PAY FROM AVAILABLE CASH BALANCE, IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $10 AND $12 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MTBC Was the Primary Bidder in a Section 363 Sale of Orion Assets Under U.S. Bankruptcy Code

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp., a healthcare information technology company, provides an integrated suite of Web solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.45 million. It principally offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management solutions and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health record solutions, which enables clients to reduce paperwork and qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ChartsPro, a Web EHR solution; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; clearinghouse services, which enables clients to track claim status and includes batch electronic claim and payment transaction clearing services, as well as Web access for claim corrections; and electronic data interchange management system that audits, manages, and controls the exchange of information.

More notable recent MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MTBC to Present at Dougherty and Rodman Conferences in September – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MTBC Reports 93% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) CEO Stephen Snyder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.