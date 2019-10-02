Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Nov 20, 2019; TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (TEL) SI Increased By 3.24%

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.49 translates into 0.92% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 1.70M shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (NYSE:TEL) had an increase of 3.24% in short interest. TEL’s SI was 2.16M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.24% from 2.10M shares previously. With 1.16M avg volume, 2 days are for TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH (NYSE:TEL)’s short sellers to cover TEL’s short positions. The SI to TE Connectivity LTD. New Switzerland Registered SH’s float is 0.64%. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 1.12 million shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Group owns 101 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 15,571 shares. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 432 shares. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 0% or 13,200 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Swiss Bankshares has 1.10M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 3.01M shares. Duncker Streett & Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.08% or 108,458 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership invested 3.89% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Qs Limited Co holds 5,834 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 14,566 shares. Webster Bancshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 179,537 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares were bought by Phelan Daniel J.

Among 2 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $100’s average target is 9.25% above currents $91.53 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $30.75 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TE Connectivity named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity. Barry John F bought $1.29M worth of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital offers to buy up to $40M of 4.75% notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PSEC) – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy to Pay the Bills – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.