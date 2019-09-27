Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Nov 20, 2019; Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding By $334,848

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Nov 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Oct 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.69 translates into 0.90% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 31, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 1.27M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 4.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 52,337 shares with $6.71 million value, down from 54,953 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M

Kings Point Capital Management increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 8,057 shares to 47,962 valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL) stake by 4,905 shares and now owns 12,546 shares. Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity. 745 shares valued at $100,278 were bought by JOHNSON JOIA M on Monday, September 16.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -6.96% below currents $133.27 stock price. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TSS in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “CDW Set to Break Into the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing Veteran Chuck Harris Joins Fast-Growing, Digital Giving Software Company iDonate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cornerstone holds 807 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hartford holds 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 17,756 shares. Ghp has 30,843 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 5,663 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Limited. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 62,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 15,238 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr. Jupiter Asset Limited reported 241,655 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 21,069 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability. Farmers & Merchants Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 39,800 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 16.94 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.73 million activity. Barry John F bought $680,575 worth of stock or 107,358 shares.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/28/2019: MFNC,C,PSEC,BSAC – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital offers to buy up to $40M of 4.75% notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) CEO John Barry On Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect sees potential for spreads to improve as LIBOR drops – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PSEC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.