Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019; Stonemor Partners LP (STON) Has 1 Sentiment

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.60 translates into 0.91% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 1.16 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Stonemor Partners LP (STON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 12 decreased and sold their equity positions in Stonemor Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 12.21 million shares, down from 12.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stonemor Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s cemetery services and products include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in StoneMor Partners L.P. for 266,869 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Lp owns 4.48 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 801,200 shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,478 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.