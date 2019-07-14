Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019; Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Evercore (EVR) Stake

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.69 translates into 0.90% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $6.69 lastly. It is down 1.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Evercore Inc (EVR) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 111,454 shares as Evercore Inc (EVR)’s stock declined 5.39%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 196,970 shares with $17.92 million value, down from 308,424 last quarter. Evercore Inc now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 265,569 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 826,043 were reported by Frontier Capital Mgmt Com Limited Liability. Aperio Gp Limited reported 16,846 shares stake. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Captrust Advsrs holds 1 shares. 16,990 were reported by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Automobile Association has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 7,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 17,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Agf invested in 0.1% or 100,201 shares. Sg Americas invested in 0% or 3,785 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 112,042 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.97 million activity. Walsh Robert B also sold $1.85 million worth of Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) on Monday, February 4. $122,485 worth of stock was sold by Pensa Paul on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 22.42% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.65 per share. EVR’s profit will be $82.95M for 11.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Evercore Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Evercore Inc. (EVR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Evercore (NYSE:EVR) Share Price Is Up 77% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. 233,482 shares valued at $1.47 million were bought by Barry John F on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hanson Mcclain Inc has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 53,083 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,134 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 153,390 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.06% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% stake. 1,334 are held by Kistler. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52,300 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 623,720 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 5.70 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 6,022 shares.