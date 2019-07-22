Prospect Capital (PSEC) to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019; APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES (AGTC) Has 0.62 Sentiment

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC) is expected to pay $0.06 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Prospect Capital Corp’s current price of $6.67 translates into 0.90% yield. Prospect Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. May 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 1.13 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD

APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP (AGTC) investors sentiment increased to 0.62 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 16 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stakes in APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.75 million shares, down from 6.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 24.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.02% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 196,082 shares traded or 309.49% up from the average. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) has declined 25.15% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AGTC News: 30/04/2018 – 4DMT and ROCHE Expand Ophthalmology Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Multiple AAV Gene Therapy Products; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45; 10/04/2018 AGTC Announces Completion of Enrollment of Phase 1 / 2 Clinical Study of Investigational Gene Therapy in Patients with X-linked; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Genetic Technologies Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGTC); 18/04/2018 – AGTC Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Gene Therapy for the Treatment of X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 30/05/2018 – Sirion Biotech GmbH: Next-generation AAV gene therapy from joined German forces; 08/05/2018 – APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORP AGTC.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $3.6 MLN VS $31.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – AGTC DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL STUDY OF GENE THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA; 30/04/2018 – 4DMT AND ROCHE L-T PACT FOR MULTIPLE AAV GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $69.96 million. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology. It has a 40.96 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA, Inc., 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics Limited, and Bionic Sight, LLC, as well as the University of Florida Research Foundation.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation for 359,190 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 177,154 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,141 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Prospect Capital Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.99M are held by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Cetera Ltd invested in 0.02% or 67,505 shares. Kistler owns 1,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 117,883 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 126,900 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Invest Advsr Llc reported 11,408 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 67,641 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited reported 66,592 shares. Advsrs Asset owns 118,975 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 581,200 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Llc owns 6,022 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. Barry John F bought $2.61M worth of stock.