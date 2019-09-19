Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake Maintained by Van Eck Associates Corp; As Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Park National Has Cut Position by $428,460

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 575,641 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.36M, down from 579,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $120.1. About 4.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 101,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.68 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 565,179 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold PSEC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 36.70 million shares or 2.29% more from 35.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 500 are owned by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 160,800 shares. Muzinich And reported 4.7% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Callahan Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 14,549 shares stake. Blair William Com Il owns 25,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 32,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 126,900 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1.63 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 167,811 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs holds 0% or 439 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 123,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Timber Hill Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 909,839 shares to 7.60 million shares, valued at $645.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,455 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 169,064 shares. Redmond Asset Management owns 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 45,495 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Susquehanna Interest Llp reported 117,855 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.44% stake. Smith Asset Management Lp has 10,480 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 1.04% or 7.95M shares. Connors Investor reported 2.43% stake. Eagle Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance owns 7.62 million shares. 67,975 are owned by Arrow. Hartline Invest stated it has 15,261 shares. 2,399 were reported by Raub Brock Mngmt Limited Partnership. Advisory Ser Network Limited stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

